Sega has released a new free update for puzzler Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 that brings the Sega mascot Sonic the Hedgehog to the game in addition to an all new Boss Raid mode.

As is apt for the Blue Blur, his ability in Skill Battle mode changes all Puyos to the colour blue. As well as him, the update also brings two other characters in the form of Ms. Accord who can clear the board of Garbage Puyos, Lidelle who can change Garbage Puyos to a different colour and The Ocean Prince who has the ability to align any pieces on the board.

On top of this, the update also adds a new co-op Boss Raid mode allowing up to four players to team up to take down a boss using Skill Battle rules. There's also four new BGM tracks and over 20 new player avatars also added to the game in this patch, with Sega promising more content will be added in future updates.

Check out a trailer for the new update below, and the update is available now in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.