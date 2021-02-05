Handheld beat-em-up SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium is heading to the Nintendo Switch, SNK has announced.

As spotted by Nintendo Life, the game was first uncovered on the South Korean ratings board last month, but was formally announced by the SNK Twitter account last night. The game originally launched in 1999 for the NeoGeo Pocket Colour, and features eighteen fighters from both studios' back catalogues, including Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Samurai Shodown and The King of Fighters to name a few.

Game modes include 2 fighter tag teams, 3 fighter queue teams and more as well as an Olympic mode that includes themed mini-games based on titles like Ghosts 'n Goblins and more. The original version could also link up with the Dreamcast release to allow data transfer via a special cable, though of course presumably that feature won't be in this version.

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop on February 17, 2021.