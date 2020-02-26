Hotshot Racing, a new racing game from Lucky Mountain Games and Sumo Digital, will arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC this spring.

It looks like it’s been lifted from the ‘90s with sleek polygonal visuals and boost-fuelled drift gameplay. Hotshot Racing counts Outrun, Ridge Racer, and Virtua Racing among its inspirations, and offers arcade-style racing with eight drivers possessing a personality and a garage of themed vehicles. 16 globe-trotting tracks are available and players will get this show on the road with online and offline single-player and multiplayer modes. Up to eight players are able to race online, and four players will race in teams in the local split-screen mode.

Hotshot Racing boasts the traditional Grand Prix mode and a Time Trial mode with online leaderboards. There’s also the Cops and Robbers mode where the criminal players must outrun the police players for a big cash bonus, and the Drive or Explode mode—that’s sort of self-explanatory.

Hotshot Racing is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Watch the trailer below.



