Sifu is a new Kung Fu action game from Sloclap, the developer behind Absolver, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021.

It was revealed as part of Sony’s February State of Play showcase, and it looks hectic, cramped, punishing, and immensely satisfying. Note, in the reveal trailer below, the crowbar that is launched at the head of one of our hero’s assailants:

The game's official description reads, “A third person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, it puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on his path of revenge throughout the city.”

In an intriguing touch, our hero seems to jump forwards in age, every time he falls in combat, becoming increasingly bearded, grey-haired, and furrowed with wrinkles—much like those waiting desperately for a release date.