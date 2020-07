A remaster of Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne has been announced in today’s Nintendo Direct Mini.

Now, it’s on its way to the Switch, with high-definition visuals. Whether it will include the content added in the director’s cut of the game, like new songs and a guest appearance from Devil May Cry’s Dante, is unconfirmed at the moment. We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne is coming to the Switch in spring 2021.