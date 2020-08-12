Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster will add Dante from Devil May Cry as a guest character in its Maniax DLC Pack (via Gematsu).

If this appears to be a little out of left field, Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne Maniax launched with Dante, one year following the launch of the original game. With the Maniax DLC Pack, players will be able to select “New Game ~Maniax~” from the get-go.

This then changes every scene in which Raidou Kuzunoha would appear to Dante, and that includes the title screen background movie, and the logo which will change to Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne Maniax. The remaster also adds a “Pierce effect” to Dante’s skill “Son’s Oath.”

However, this doesn’t mean that the players who don’t opt for the DLC are missing out. The base game will see guest character Raidou Kuzunoha from Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon appear. Kuzunoha was the guest character in Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne Chronicle Edition, released four years following the original game.

Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster will launch for PlayStation 4 and Switch on October 29 in Japan, and then launches in spring 2021 worldwide. Watch the new trailer below.



