Developer Frogwares has released a new trailer showing off the first gameplay from its upcoming prequel adventure Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.

The footage, care of IGN, gives players a good idea what to expect in the adventure which will see the world's most famous detective earning his reputation by investigating the death of his mother with the help of mysterious compaion Jon (and not the famous John Watson). If the trailer's anything to go by, there'll certainly be plenty of fisticuffs too as your investigation takes you to a dangerous island in the Mediterranean.

Check out the footage for yourself below. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is scheduled for release later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.