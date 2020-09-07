Anime service Crunchyroll has announced it's collabrating with Adult Swim to produce an episode based on RPG Shenmue entitled Shenmue: The Animation.

As per the announcement on the Crunchyroll website, the anime will consist of a thirteen episode series and will be produced by Japanese studio Telecom Animation Film, who have produced Tower of God and Lupin the Third: Part 5, while the director will be Chikara Sakurai who previously directed One Punch Man Season 2. The game's creator and director, Yu Suzuki is also on board, acting as Executive Producer.

There's no word of a release date yet for the project but further details are promised at a later time. Shenmue 3 was released at the back end of last year for PlayStation 4 and PC - you can read our review here.