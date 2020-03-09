Shenmue 3’s Big Merry Cruise DLC will arrive on March 17, and it comes with a new cruise ship to explore and gambling minigames (via Push Square).

This will be the third and final DLC for the game, following the Battle Rally and Story Quest DLCs that rolled out earlier this year. Battle Rally let players partake in arcade-style races as Ryo, Ren, or Wei Zhen, and Story Quest brought “new quests full of mystery, intrigue and action” with the return of Zhang Shugin.

Big Merry Cruise sees a new ship dock into Niaowu, and there are gambling minigames offering greater rewards than those in the main game. “Various types of entertainment can be enjoyed aboard the ship, as well as challenge missions which can only be played there!” read the description. “Ryo also has the chance to gain new outfits that can be obtained by clearing mini-quests encountered onboard. The stakes are high, but so are the rewards!”

Those who purchased the Complete DLC Collection for Shenmue 3 will get Big Merry Cruise automatically upon release. The DLC will also be available through the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation Store for £3.29 on March 17.

Shenmue 3 is out now for PlayStation 4 and PC.

