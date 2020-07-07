Sega has announced the Astro City Mini, which is a miniaturised version of the 1993 arcade hardware.

You’ll actually still see a lot of City cabinets in Japanese arcades today, as a monument to the company’s prolific portfolio. The Astro City is the most iconic of the series of cabinets, and to celebrate Sega’s 60th anniversary, it’ll release a Mini version for players to have for their very own. Priced at 12,800 yen (or $120 ish), the machine will offer 36 arcade games, including:

Alien Syndrome

Alien Storm

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder

Columns II

Dark Edge

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R

Virtua Fighter

Fantasy Zone

Altered Beast

The Astro City Mini also features an HDMI-out, two USB-A ports, a Micro USB port, and a headphone jack, and the stick uses authentic microswitches for a much more accurate experience. The cabinet will hit the shelves in late 2020 in Japan.

