Sega has announced the Astro City Mini, which is a miniaturised version of the 1993 arcade hardware.
You’ll actually still see a lot of City cabinets in Japanese arcades today, as a monument to the company’s prolific portfolio. The Astro City is the most iconic of the series of cabinets, and to celebrate Sega’s 60th anniversary, it’ll release a Mini version for players to have for their very own. Priced at 12,800 yen (or $120 ish), the machine will offer 36 arcade games, including:
- Alien Syndrome
- Alien Storm
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder
- Columns II
- Dark Edge
- Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
- Virtua Fighter
- Fantasy Zone
- Altered Beast
The Astro City Mini also features an HDMI-out, two USB-A ports, a Micro USB port, and a headphone jack, and the stick uses authentic microswitches for a much more accurate experience. The cabinet will hit the shelves in late 2020 in Japan.