Kenji Matsubara, executive vice president and chief publishing officer for Sega, has resigned owing to “personal reasons.” (via Nintendo Life).

Formerly the CEO of Koei Tecmo, Matsubara joined Sega in the role of chief technology officer in 2014. He was promoted to executive vice president and chief publishing officer only three years after. The news of his departure comes from parent company Sega Sammy Holdings, and it is effective immediately. We’ll update you as this story develops, and it is hoped that Matsubara is in good health, and that the position is filled very soon.