Sega announced its own music brand, Sega Music, and its logo is the waveform for the classic “Sega” sound when its games start up (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Famitsu shared that Sega Music will collate all game music releases from the publisher’s catalogue, and use the branding as Sega’s stamp on the production. The first release is the Sakura Wars Complete Collection, which is derived from the latest Sakura Wars game for PlayStation 4, and was released in collaboration with Wave Master Entertainment earlier this week.

We don’t know about any future releases, nor if they would arrive in the west as well as the Japanese market. We’ll update you once we know more about Sega Music.

