Sea of Thieves has seen 15 million adventurers sailing the high seas in search of treasure since its launch in 2018.

Executive producer Joe Neate said that the evolution of Sea of Thieves has been a “thrilling and humbling” experience. “The way that the game and its community has continued to grow has been amazing to see. It was only in January of this year when we shared that 10 million people had played the game! We’re also humbled that more people have played Sea of Thieves in the first six months of 2020 than who played in the whole of 2019, which was more than 2018,” he continued in a post to Xbox Wire.

“On behalf of all of us at Rare, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who’s ever played Sea of Thieves for helping to get us this far. It’s a game that we love making, and there’s plenty more to come,” he assured. Right now, the game’s latest addition is the Haunted Shores update, which brought Captain Flameheart’s fleet of ghostly ships onto the waves. The Order of Souls will accept these voyages and reward players handsomely, and the most committed ghost hunters out there can also earn unique ship cosmetics: the Burning Blade Sails and the haunting Ghost Captain Sails.

Sea of Thieves is out now for PC and Xbox One.

