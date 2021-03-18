Rare is celebrating the third anniversary of the release of nautical pirate adventure Sea of Thieves with a bunch of freebies and thanking its playerbase as it announces a whopping 20 million players having taken to the seas since March 2018.

The festivities (via Xbox Wire) include an anniversary gift of a set of Prosperous Captain's Sails for anyone who logs into the game between now and March 25, with Xbox Game Pass members also getting a free Jump for Joy emote if they log in before March 21.

An Ocean Crawler Bundle is also available for free to any pirates with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as part of the Perks scheme and there's a new set of Twitch Drops players can earn by watching Sea of Thieves Partnered Streamers for 20 minutes on the platform between tomorrow and March 23, earning them Guilded Phoenix equipment and the Hornpipe Dance Emote.

Elsewhere, a special Gold and Glory Weekend event will run from tomorrow until March 22 with double gold and Trading Company rep as well as extra Seasonal Renown, a free Sea of Thieves Origins comic book is available on ComiXology and a free ROFL emote in the Pirate Emporium, which will be having a special anniversary sale.

Finally, the latest update to the game was also deployed today — and will be the last major update of Season One before the launch of Season Two— which adds content ready for a brand new Vault Raiders event taking place on March 25. Check out the anniversary video for yourself below. Sea of Thieves is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.