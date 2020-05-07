Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG for the Xbox Series X, in which elite psionic soldiers duke it out with mutated demons from another world.

It’s super stylish, too. Yuito Sumeragi is the playable protagonist, and he was born with telekinetic abilities. When humans began to exhibit psionic powers in this distant future, the antagonistic and demonic Others entered Earth from another plane of existence, and threatened the survival of humanity. Only those with telekinetic abilities are able to stop them, and these people are recruited to the Other Suppression Force.

As Earth’s defenders, the OSF takes advantage of their surroundings to throw vehicles, stab with steel beams, slam objects down, and fly into the air. “Scarlet Nexus aims to change the way gamers view Japanese RPGs with a powerful futuristic aesthetic as well as a streamlined combat system that balances fast-paced action with strategic planning,” said Stephen Akana, senior brand manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

“Led by an extremely talented team at Bandai Namco Studios, including members from fan-favorite title Tales of Vesperia, Scarlet Nexus combines years of game development experience with the excitement and creative freedom of the power behind the next generation of home console systems,” continued Akana.

Scarlet Nexus will arrive for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and is eligible for Smart Delivery. Watch the trailer below.



