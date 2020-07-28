Park “Viol2t” Min-ki, a support player for professional team San Francisco Shock, has been fined and suspended for toxic behaviour while playing Overwatch (via DotEsports).

Viol2t’s comments include telling another player on streamer PVPX’s team to “kill himself” in voice chat, and using ableist slurs in team chat. As DotEsports points out, his actions are in violation of section 6.4 of the Overwatch League’s official code of conduct. Members must not initiate or partake in “any form of harassment or discrimination … including without limitation that which is based on race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other class or characteristic.”

Strangely, Viol2t does not appear on the official Overwatch League player discipline tracker, which records any violations of the code of conduct and the consequences that the player must face. San Francisco Shock manager Chris Chung responded to the player’s actions in a statement in the Overwatch League team’s Discord server.

“Viol2t’s actions were not in line with what we expect of our staff and players in or out of game,” said Chung, and confirmed that he will be fined and suspended from the team’s next game, scheduled for August 1.

