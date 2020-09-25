SNK has announced that beat-em-up reboot Samurai Shodown will be heading to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X this winter.

The game which originally released last year and is a modern reboot of the classic 1993 series that pits skilled blade-based fighters against each other in one-on-one combat to detirmine the ultimate Samurai. It's had plenty of DLC over the last year, with 8 new characters added to the game's 16 strong roster. However, there's no confirmation whether the next-gen release will include these fighters at the time of writing.

You can check out the trailer for the Xbox Series S/X release of the game, known as Samurai Spirits in Japan, below. Samurai Shodown is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC and comes to Xbox Series S and X "this Winter."