Saber Interactive, the developer of World War Z, has been acquired by Embracer Group for $150 million (via Push Square).

It’s $150 million at the moment, because an earn out consideration and a number of agreed milestones could push this up to a maximum of $375 million. Not to be sniffed at, that’s for sure. “Saber has been on our radar for a very long time because of their deep history of consistently high-quality work,” said Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors. “Their ambitious moves towards self-funding projects in recent years have been particularly impressive, especially with World War Z, which sold more than three million units. While Saber will remain a standalone company within Embracer Group, we look forward to collaborating with them to elevate their ability to create and market premier titles.”

In addition, the developer described Embracer Group as the “perfect partner” for its future ambitions. Embracer Group possesses a lot of studios, including Black Forest Games, Experiment 101, Gunfire Games, and Piranha Bytes under its subsidary, THQ Nordic. It has also recently established two new studios, C77 Entertainment and Nine Rocks Games. Saber Interactive is the studio behind the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt port, which recently added new graphics options and cross-saves to the game. Because the developer is “standalone” within its new parent company, it is assumed that work will continue on The Witcher 3 and Killing Floor 2 as per usual.

