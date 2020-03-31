There may be a Dragon’s Lair movie in the works, with Amityville Horror Remake actor Ryan Reynolds playing Dirk the Daring (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The report claims that Netflix has scooped up the rights to the game after almost twelve months of negotiations, and Roy Lee and Trevor Engelson of Underground Films are attached to produce the project. The Lego Movie’s Dan and Kevin Hageman are apparently penning the script.

Considered to be the first real 3D video game, Dragon’s Lair is a fantasy adventure game that was originally released for arcades in 1983. It told the tale of the hero Dirk the Daring, a knight attempting to rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe who has locked the princess in the evil wizard Mordroc’s castle. Dragon’s Lair was revolutionary for its marriage of traditional animation and video game hardware—it took advantage of the capabilities of the LaserDisc, but at the expense of the gameplay.

In any event, the game attained acclaim, and six other entries into the franchise followed. Don Bluth, whose animation was featured in the original game, is said to be producing the new movie, along with former collaborator John Pomeroy. Furthermore, this would be the third video game movie for Reynolds, who also starred in Detective Pikachu and Free Guy.

