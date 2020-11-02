Riot Forge has announced a turn-based singleplayer RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story set for release on PC and consoles in early 2021.

The game will be set in the universe of Riot's popular League of Legends MOBA, naturally, and will be developed by Airship Syndicate who were previously responsible for Darksiders: Genesis. It'll be a top down RPG and will be Riot's first of its previously announced all-new "completable" games, meaning there'll be a full story campaign for you to finish with six playable Champions from LoL including Miss Fortune, Pyke, Ahri, Braum, Yasuo and Illaoi.

You can check out the announcement trailer for yourself below. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in "early 2021."