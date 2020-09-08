Frontier Developments has announced that it's giving a fresh lick of paint to its 2004 theme park management sim in Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition later this month on PC and Nintendo Switch.

This new edition boasts enhanced visuals, optimised controls and contains both the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs from the original PC release meaning there's more than 300 unique coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services and 20 animals to make the theme park of your dreams.

Naturally, the new version will take advantage of the developments in hardware since the game's original release 16 years ago, including full 1080p widescreen resolution on PC and controls customised to suit playing the game in a portable fashion on the Nintendo Switch. The port is being brought by Frontier Development's move into publishing under the company's new Frontier Foundry label.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the release below. Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is set for launch via the Epic Games Store and Steam on PC and on Nintendo Switch from September 24.