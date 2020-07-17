Cellar Door Games has delayed the early access period for Rogue Legacy 2 to August, because development has been affected by “minor setbacks.”

The team likened game development to football in the post to Twitter. “It’s weird, unpredictable, and we don’t know the rules. And just like football, when you get the ball, sometimes you’ve just gotta run with it,” it explained. Rogue Legacy drew from games like Demon’s Souls, Spelunky, and The Binding of Isaac to produce a dungeon crawler with its own funky flair. When the player dies, one of three heirs continues their fight, and in its sequel, the family will build their own castle like a base.

Rogue Legacy 2 is in development for PC.

