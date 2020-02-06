Rod Fergusson, head of The Coalition, has left the developer to join Activision Blizzard (via Gematsu).

His “new adventure” takes him to Activision Blizzard, where he will be calling the shots for its Diablo series in March. “Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all,” continued Fergusson. Diablo IV is the newest entry to the series, and is currently in development to offer a return to the “darker roots” of its legacy. With Fergusson’s reputation as a “closer”—or someone who helps projects over the finish line—it’s rational to expect that the company is ramping up the speed and scope of Diablo IV’s development.

Diablo IV will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

