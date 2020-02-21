Riot Games could face a proposed settlement of $400 million for its ongoing gender discrimination lawsuit, because the original settlement of $10 million was deemed to be incorrect (via GameSpot).

This original settlement was rejected by the courts on January 31, and as a result, a new team of lawyers have been brought on by the plaintiff. “Alleged mistakes and improprieties by prior class counsel” were made in the calculations, which would have drawn compensation for every female Riot Games employee from a $10 million fund. Women’s rights attorney Genie Harrison and employment lawyer Joseph Lovretovich will take over the legal counsel from now on.

“These brave women spoke out against gender inequality and sexism, and I want to make sure they are fairly compensated,” said Harrison. “Our well-qualified statisticians are already analyzing pay data. We intend to recover the compensation due to the women of Riot Games and achieve institutional reform, in order to level the playing field for women.” If the proposed settlement of $400 million is accepted, approximately 1,000 female employees will gain a sum that depends on their position as a full-time or contractor and the time that they were employed by the company.

The gender discrimination lawsuit was filed in 2018. A report alleged that Riot Games allowed “abusive behaviour” in the workplace which targeted women. One former employee was asked “if it was hard working at Riot being so cute,” and another found out that she was “on a list getting passed around by senior leaders detailing who they’d sleep with.”

The League of Legends developer emphasised that it is committed to “making Riot an inclusive environment for the industry’s best talent,” in new strategies and systems to make recruitment less biased and more transparent. It was disappointed that the proposed settlement had risen to $400 million, and called it “a clickbait number” that undermined the work it has done since 2018. “We don't step into these types of cases lightly, but where questions of fairness and justice are at stake, we want to ensure these class representatives are getting the justice they seek,” said Lovretovich.