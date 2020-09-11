Ubisoft Annecy has unveiled Riders Republic, a "massive multiplayer playground" of extreme sports featuring mountain bikes, snowboards, skies, wingsuits and more.

You'll be able to join up with friends to take part in a range of different activities, such as races, trick challenges and more as individuals and as teams—and promises to include races featuring more than 50 players on next-gen and PC, with "more than 20" players on current-gen systems. You'll be competing over six disciplines including Bike Freestyle, Bike Racing, Ski Freestyle, Ski Racing, Wingsuit and Rocket Wingsuit.

The game's set across seven National Parks from across the US including Mammoth Mountain, Yosemite, Grand Teton, Sequoia Park, Bryce Canyon, Zion and Canyonland with each offering wildly different terrain and conditions including snow, desert, rocky mountains and more. Naturally, there's various gear and outfits to improve your rider along the way and licensed competitions to enter from brands like Red Bull and the X Games.

You can check out a couple of trailers for the game below. Riders Republic is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 from February 25, 2021.