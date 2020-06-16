Resident Evil 7 and Devil May Cry 5 might be re-released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, according to an industry insider.

When Twitter user GrandCookieZX asked for an update on whether Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7 would come to the next generation of consoles, Dusk Golem had an interesting answer. They said this is a hunch that they have, but also that one of their sources confirmed to them that this is happening. Peculiar, isn’t it?

“I've had clarification since then on what the plan is for the current RE Engine games & next-gen, but I won't be sharing it for now,” they continued. “I gave the okay for the Declassified people to publish it in a few weeks time, not gonna step on their toes.”

Capcom adores to port its portfolio to new platforms, and with the gooey and grisly Resident Evil Village coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

