Red Dead Online’s new Naturalist specialist role lets players choose how friendly they are to Mother Nature (via Polygon).

Legendary Animals now roam the lands, and conservationist Harriet Davenport will task the player with tracking and collecting wildlife across the five states. However, retired big game hunter Gus Macmillan doles out significant rewards for hunting and skinning these animals. “If your tastes favor fine clothing made from animal hides over the conservation of the natural world, Gus provides a wide range of options from the hauls you deliver,” said Rockstar Games in the announcement. “Be warned though, Harriet will take notice of your poaching activities if you try to play both sides of this quarrel.”

Harriet will offer players the new Sedative Varmint Cartridges with the Varmint Rifle to sedate and sample, along with the Animal Reviver to ensure the creature isn’t left to the mercy of the elements. Gus, on the other hand, will give the player Legendary Animal Coats and other apparel, and Animal Trinkets that provide gameplay advantages.

“As you build out the Animal Field Guide and continue through the Specialist Role you will open up a range of new items, skills, and gameplay to explore,” continued the developer. “Everything from a new Naturalist focused breed of Horses, to bespoke clothing and accessories, to new Tonics and Tonic Recipes. These include personal Weight Loss and Weight Gain Tonics, Animal Revivers and special Tonics that mitigate weather effects or increase your ability to sneak up on potential animal subjects.”

Also, the third Outlaw pass has been activated, and will end on October 19. There are 80 ranks of progression with two reward trees, one free and one paid. Rewards like new belt buckles, outfits, weapon modifications, and camp upgrades are on offer, as per.

Red Dead Online is out now for PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and Xbox One.

