Moving Out, the co-op game about a slipshod removal service, is out now for PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Set in the sleepy town of Packmore, the game tasks players with the easy and efficient removal of clients’ belongings from their home and into the van. Sounds simple enough, eh? Well, a few of these jobs may require a creative approach to problem solving. The ski lodge slopes are suitable for sliding the refrigerator to the parked vehicle, and smashing windows and leaping through them while carrying the single bed is certainly a shortcut.

Moving Out offers loads of customisation options for its players: you can play as a man, a woman, a robot, a plant pot, a fried egg, a unicorn, etc., and choose their colour schemes. The game also has a set of assist settings, which can give you more time to complete a level, or make the heavier items lighter if you’re playing solo. It’s a little zany, and a little offbeat, but I recommend Moving Out for co-op capers while in lockdown together.

Moving Out is available for PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. Watch the launch trailer below.



