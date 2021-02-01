Publisher Pqube and developers Studio Kiku & Innovina Interactive have announced a mind-bending dystopian adventure called The Plane Effect which will be landing on consoles and PC later this year.

The game sees you take on the role of office worker Solo, who's clocking off on his last day to return home to his family. However, all is quickly not as it seems, as the game promises to "toy with your grip of reality" and "distort the balance of time and space" as your journey home becomes more and more fraught with danger and things that'll quickly kill you as well as fendish puzzles in the dystopian world you'll have to use logic to overcome.

You can check out a trailer for the mysterious game below, and The Plane Effect is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.