Action adventure Raji: An Ancient Epic has seen a new story trailer released by publisher Super.com ahead of the game's release on Xbox One, PS4 and PC next week.

The game, which originally released on Nintendo Switch back in August, sees you take on the role of a young girl known as Raji, chosen by the gods to fight an invasion of demons in the human realm by the Demon Lord, Mahabalasura. Inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology and the architecture of Rajasthan, the game uses a combination of hand-drawn Pahari style textures made into 3D models to create its distinct look.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Raji: An Ancient Epic is set to launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from October 15.