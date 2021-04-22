Developer Monochrome and publisher Hatinh Interactive have released a new story reveal trailer for their upcoming puzzle platformer Tandem: A Book of Shadows.

The game puts you in the shoes of ten-year-old Emma and her teddy bear Fenton as they investigate the disappearance of one Thomas Kane in a Victorian London setting inspired by Jules Verne and Tim Burton. Gameplay wise, you'll be making your way through a mysterious mansion and switching between Emma, whom you'll have a top-down view of, and Fenton who will see the world from a horizontal side-scrolling view.

As you make your way through a mansion full of illusions, you'll be using both characters and some perspective-related abilities to help each other navigate obstacles and solve puzzles and face off against bosses; though given Emma's strategy of non-violence, it won't be a straightforward task to get around them.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Tandem: A Tale of Shadows is set for launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.