PUBG just received the 5.3 update on PC, which means not a whole lot in terms of content and features but lots of blood.

There is a system for proper blood splatter, at long last. More than the simple, red-blooded appreciation of gore, this does have a logistical advantage. If you shoot other players in the head or the neck, you will get a feedback of red spray that you wouldn’t from a body shot.

On top of that, the blood spatter will land on floors and walls, marking out the passage of other players, to say nothing of adding to the already-eerie, oppressive atmosphere.

Blood to one side, there is a cleaner addition to PUBG: you can now upload your game settings to the cloud, which can be downloaded whenever you are at a PC. (Your graphics and inventory settings will not carry over, however.)

There has been an update to the crate and key system, as well. You will no longer get any locked crates if you use BP to buy them. As such, PUBG Corp has adjusted the drop rates accordingly.

Oh, and the lobby has been given a festive makeover—bask in its festive glory!