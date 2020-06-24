Sam Barlow, the writer and director of Her Story and Telling Lies, has announced his newest game, and it’s got a very strange title.

Today is the 5TH ANNIVERSARY of Her Story, the game that changed my life and healed the rift between video games & videogames.



To celebrate, we're teasing our next project and you can WISHLIST on @Steam right now! https://t.co/kZlgy1E4AP — Sam Barlow (@mrsambarlow) June 24, 2020 Project A███████ is set to launch in 2███ (yes, really) and is listed on Steam as a “adventure, casual, indie, simulation” game, which are the same tags attributed to Her Story and Telling Lies. No clues there, sadly. There are five pictures of a mask, a face, a gun, a mirror, and a window and these have their own associated titles and numbers. There are three videos, too. One is a clip of a reptile slinking over concrete; one is a burning crate; and the last one is of a pair of legs languishing underwater.

“██████████ new ███████ Sam Barlow ██ Half Mermaid █████████████ is ███████ ██████████ cinema ██ death,” read the description for the game. Then, there are four entries with the dates 1968, 1971, 1999, and 2022. Most of the entries for each year have been redacted. What does it mean? I don’t know. There’s a heat wave happening right now. It’s too hot for this, Sam.

Last year, Barlow did reveal a little about his latest project, which I’m presuming is Project A███████. “I’m kind of playing around in that horror, weird fiction space in some ways, which is really exciting to get back into,” he said to MCV/Develop, and even described the upcoming experiment to be “not a traditional video game story.” Telling Lies came to consoles as well as PC, and it’s unclear whether Project A███████ will be multiplatform. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.