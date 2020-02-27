Predator: Hunting Grounds, the asymmetric multiplayer shooter from Illfonic, is getting a free trial weekend from March 27 to March 29 (via PC Gamer).

Illfonic cut its teeth on Friday the 13th: The Game, another asymmetric horror experience, and it seems like the structure is perfect for the Predator and their poor, unfortunate prey. The video game version uses a lot of their traditional tricks like a cloak, smart disc, Yautja bow, wrist blades, and thermal vision to hunt down the Marines. The soldiers aren’t sitting ducks, though, with an expansive armory and multiple loadouts to choose from to gain the upper hand.

On PlayStation 4, the free trial is available to those who subscribe to PS Plus. On PC, it will be downloadable from the Epic Games Store, and both camps can play together because the game has crossplay support.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming to PlayStation 4 and PC on April 20. Watch the announcement trailer for the upcoming weekend below.