The Pokémon Company revealed Pokémon Smile yesterday, which is a new mobile game which encourages children to practice proper dental hygiene.

That’s a sentence, for sure. The game uses the camera to show the child a set of cartoony teeth besieged by cavity-causing bacteria. To start, Pokémon Smile will set a timer, and will direct children to which area of their teeth to brush and for how long, in order to cast these critters out. As a reward for their effort, the user will be able to catch a Pokémon, and there are over 100 Pokémon to collect.

The game will even give the child cool AR hats to wear while they’re brushing their teeth, and the art style transforms the pocket monsters into doughy balls of cuteness. Parents can also use the app to help monitor their child’s brushing practice, as the app will send up to three notifications each day as tooth-brushing reminders. The duration of the tooth-brushing session can be changed according to the child’s needs, too.

Pokémon Smile is out now for iOS and Android devices. Watch the trailer below.



