The Pokémon Go Spring Event 2020 has sprung, and with it comes egg- and spring-themed Pokémon, event-exclusive research tasks, and new themed clothing in the shop (via Serebii).

Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic will be popping up frequently in the wild, with a chance that wild Exeggcute will be shiny. Buneary wearing flower crowns and Pikachu wearing flower hats will also be found in the overworld, and these variants may be shiny, too. All eggs received from Gifts during the event will be 2 km eggs, and have an increased chance of hatching Pichu wearing a flower crown, Togepi wearing a flower crown, Happiny, Munchlax, Tyrogue, Chingling, and Riolu.

The store is flaunting Togepi-themed merchandise, like hoodies and bags printed with the Pokémon’s pattern. Spring Event 2020 research tasks are all about eggs, and will reward encounters with Alolan Exeggutor, Azumarill, and Audino. And, along with all of the above, egg hatch distances have been halved, hatch candy from eggs has been doubled, and Lucky Eggs will last for one whole hour during the event. Smashing.

The Spring Event 2020 will end on April 16. Pokémon Go is out now for Android and iOS devices.

