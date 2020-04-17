Pokémon Go’s new event, Buddy Up, offers a lot of limited-time bonuses like twice the experience points for evolving Pokémon, decreased distance for Buddy Candy, and Volbeat and Illumise appearing across all regions (via Twinfinite).

Buddy Up begins on April 21 and ends on April 27. This event centres on the player’s Buddy Pokémon, and developer Niantic has altered the exergame mechanics of the mobile game to accommodate players’ restricted movements. As a result, distance to earn Candy and to increase the friendship level of the player’s Buddy will be halved. Buddy Pokémon will also pick up gifts frequently, and may even find a new kind of gift. Also, feeding the Buddy Berries or Poffins will let it walk alongside the Trainer for twice the normal duration.

Niantic encourages players to share their snapshots with #PokemonGOBuddy on social media. The Buddy Up event will introduce the Firefly Pokémon to all regions temporarily, as Volbeat is only found in Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and Illumise is only found in the Americas and Africa. If you’ve not caught the dancing duo, this is a perfect opportunity to fill out your Poké Dex. There is even a possibility for Volbeat and Illumise to be shiny, and they’ll also appear in Eggs and Field Research encounters.

Alolan Meowth, Chansey, Eevee, Feebas, Lillipup, and Joltik will be out en masse throughout the Buddy Up event, and, for the first time, Woobat will be seen in the wild. Once Buddy Up ends, Woobat will still be found in the wild and in 2km Eggs. 5km Eggs will offer Alolan Meowth, Eevee, Feebas, Lillipup, and Joltik at a higher rate, and event-exclusive Field Research tasks award Stardust and Alolan Meowth, Volbeat, Illumise, and Woobat encounters.

Pokémon Go is out now for Android and iOS devices.

