PlayStation has offered up the first look at the new controllers for their upcoming next-generation PlayStation VR system for PlayStation 5, as well as offering up details on the new controllers' feature set.

In the post unveiling them on the PlayStation Blog, the new controllers are said to "speak to our mission of achieving a much deeper sense of presence and stronger feeling of immersion in VR experiences. It will build upon the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller, which changed how games “feel” on PS5 by unlocking a new way to tap into the sense of touch."

The controllers themselves will have an orb shape that allows players to hold them naturally, and have been designed with ergnomics in mind. They'll borrow several features from the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, including Adapative Triggers that will add a resistance when pressed as well as Haptic feedback through said controllers.

A couple of additional features on these controllers will also include finger touch detection, which allows the controller to detect fingers without actually having to press any buttons, as long as your hands rest inside the controller. There's also tracking rings across the bottom of the controller to allow them to be tracked by the headset.

Obviously these controllers are still prototypes, so the final design could still change before launch, but said prototypes will be the hands of the development community very soon, says Sony, so this gives us a very good idea of what we can expect. We first got inklings of what the controllers could look like a few weeks ago after a Sony patent was spotted that included an LED panel, but this doesn't look like it's made it to the latest stage.

The next-generation PSVR headset was first announced last month for the PlayStation 5, and promises enhanced resolution and much more, though we won't see it until around 2022 at the earliest.