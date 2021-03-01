PlayStation has announced the games that will be coming to subscripion service PlayStation Now with four titles added for downloading or streaming to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

As per the PlayStation Blog, World War Z offers co-operative zombie shooting action for you and up to three additional players in both co-operative and competitive modes until September 6, while long running dogfighting sim Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is also up for grabs including its PS VR exclusive VR missions until May 31.

Infamous: Second Son brings the Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch's previous offering to the table, granting you the superheroic abilities of Delsin Rowe and letting you loose on an open world Seattle. Finally stylish time-moves-when-you-move shooter Superhot rounds off the new additions for this month.

All four games become available on PlayStation Now from tomorrow, March 2, 2021.