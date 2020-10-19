PlayStation has said that it is "looking into" recent feedback on the PlayStation 4's recent changes to Party Mode after overwhelming feedback in the wake of the 8.00 System Update last week.

The changes included an overhaul of the Party system to allow for more persistant parties across multiple titles, rather than the old system which just allowed for a party to be made for a single session. The new method creates an extra layer of admin, as players need to form a message group or invite friends into an existing message group in order to then start a party for that particular session.

Though the changes have been made purpotedly to potentially aid with being able to make parties across the PlayStation 5 and PS4, these changes haven't gone down too well on social media, with many fans unhappy with the feature sending complaints to PlayStation's official accounts online. Whether this will result in any changes to the system before the launch of the PlayStation 5, we will have to wait and see.

The company has also moved to further address concerns players had from last week on the topic of recording voice chats, with a new post on the PlayStation Blog describing how exactly voice chat will be recorded for moderation purposes only.

On the PlayStation 5, only the most recent five minutes of any voice chat will be stored at a time, and should a user need to file a harassment report, they will be able to select up to 40 seconds of the recording to submit as evidence, consisting of 20 seconds of the offending conversation surrounded by 10 seconds either side to aid the Consumer Experience team for context. Sony explained that this won't be optional "because we want all users to feel safe when playing with others online, not just those who choose to enable it."