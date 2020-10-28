Sony has unvieled the official launch trailer for their upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 with an ad focused on the joys of exploring the unknown.

In the accompanying PlayStation Blog post, Senior Vice President of PlayStation Worldwide Marketing Eric Lempel said the aim of the ad was "to create a spot that feels epic and iconic; a spot that truly celebrates our desire to push the boundaries of what is possible and evokes the excitement that you will have through the unique experiences made possible with PlayStation 5."

The ad itself features a smorgasboard of different kinds of exploration, including people discovering an ancient tomb, astronauts exploring space and arctic explorers making their way across a frosty tundra, all with the iconic PlayStation symbols peppered throughout the spot. The whole thing is narrated by rapper and songwriter Travis Scott, who PlayStation announced last week a "unique partnership" with in working with the company over the course of the PlayStation 5 launch and beyond.

You can check out the trailer in full below. PlayStation 5 launches in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 and then on November 19 in the UK and everywhere else.