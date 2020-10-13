We may be getting our first look at the PlayStation 5 UI later this week thanks to a tweet from a rather odd source in the form of the international fast food chain Burger King.

The company tweeted a video to its US social media channels last night that show the restaruant chain's mascot peering into a rather large bag, seeing a blue light and hearing what most are recognising as the same chime used during this past June's Future of Gaming event . The thing that seals the deal as being relevant to us in the gaming sphere is that both the EU and US PlayStation official accounts have retweeted the video with eyes and ears emoji, encouraging us to keep an eye on this one.

The end of the video points to a date of October 15 when we'll presumably find out whether this is a full UI reveal or just some form of promotional competition, but as the launch of the consoles creeps ever closer expect to see a fair few more unusual cross promotional tie-ins as both companies get the public at large interested in the new machines.

Rest assured if this does turn out to mark the full UI reveal, we'll keep you updated as soon as we can. PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and November 19 for the UK and everywhere else.