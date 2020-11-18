Sony has teamed up with Transport for London in a promotion for the launch of the PlayStation 5 console that's seen several Underground logo signs transformed into the iconic PlayStation symbols, and given a few stations a bit of a cheeky renaming after several forthcoming PS5 games.

The outer roundels for the Oxford Circus Station have been given the main makeover, but there's also decorations in the interior of several other London stations on the Bakerloo, Victoria and Central lines too. Additionally, some stations have had their names changed - Mile End is now temporarily known as Miles End for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Lancaster Gate is now Ratchet and Clank-aster Gate, Seven Sisters is Gran Turismo 7 Sisters and West Ham Station is now Horizon: Forbidden West Ham. Because of course.

Naturally, this is all to celebrate tomorrow's launch of the PlayStation 5 which finally releases in the UK and the rest of the world following the console's release in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea last week.

If you can't get down yourself to check this out (which is understandable, given England is in the middle of a lockdown, unfortunately) you can see the images below. Meanwhile while you await your console tomorrow, get your eyes on our Josh's verdict on the PlayStation 5 in our review right over here.