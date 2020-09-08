Crikey it's an exciting morning for next-gen announcements isn't it? No sooner do we get confirmation and pricing of the Xbox Series S, but it appears Sony may be finally ready to reveal the price of the PlayStation 5, if a since-deleted tweet is anything to go by.

As reported by our friends at PlayStation Trophies, the Twitter account of UK retailer GAME's Guildford branch tweeted to those that had pre-ordered PlayStation 5 to "standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week."

The tweet in question was hastily deleted about an hour later- and though it should be noted that individual branches of GAME run their individual Twitter accounts rather than this being an official announcement, it is entirely possible the store recieved a memo from head office with the information that wasn't supposed to go public before an understandably overzealous member of staff tweeted it out.

There's been no word from Sony or GAME on the varacity of this statement at the time of writing so take this news with a pinch of salt, but if there is an announcement coming this week, expect that to change soon. As always, we'll let you know when we know more.

PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release this Holiday 2020, with recent rumours pointing to a mid-November release date.