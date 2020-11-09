PlayStation has quietly added a new feature to PlayStation 4's Remote Play functionality, allowing you to play your PlayStation 5 games via your PS4.

The update went live this morning, when people noticed a new "PS5 Remote Play" tile on their dashboard. It was confirmed by Sony later in the day as part of an 'Ultimate PlayStation 5 FAQ' on the PlayStation Blog that this feature will allow users to remotely play their PlayStation 5 consoles from their PlayStation 4.

"We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature," the update says. "Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there."

So if you're someone who's got their PS5 attached to their fancy 4K television downstairs, but you fancy a cheeky late-night session on Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the upstairs bedroom PlayStation 4, now you can. Handy!

The PlayStation 5 is set for release on November 12 in the States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and on November 19 in the UK and the rest of the world. 

