Ubisoft is giving away Child of Light for free until March 28 (via PC Gamer).

We said the serene side-scrolling adventure was “superb,” balancing coherency and complexity in a world that looked like it had been lifted from a storybook. That isn’t to say the game is a cakewalk: “there’s hardly a moment's respite: players will be constantly juggling between the members of the party, hurting and healing, while also sending Igniculus, Aurora's glowing companion, roaming between enemies to hinder their progress towards the next move…. it’s so good I never found myself trying to avoid encounters as I explored Lemuria.”

If you missed it, never fear, for Ubisoft is giving Child of Light away for free through its digital storefront for PC. This offer expires on March 28; hop to it if you’d like to nab it while it’s free.

Child of Light is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

