PlatinumGames’ final announcement of the Platinum4 was an April Fool’s joke, and it got a mixed reaction from fans (via Nintendo Life).

Yesterday, the developer revealed Sol Cresta, a sequel to the side-scrolling shoot ‘em ups, Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, released in the 1980s. Plenty of people predicted that it was a prank, and PlatinumGames affirmed their apprehension. “We, PlatinumGames, went all-out for this year’s April Fools’ again. While I’m aware that we’re living in troubled times, as an entertainer there’s a part of me that just wants to cheer you all up, even if it’s just a little,” said Hideki Kamiya in a post published to Twitter.

“I’ve always had my own rules about April Fools’ jokes such as ‘make it obvious that it’s a lie’ and ‘make sure it doesn’t disappoint even if they know it’s a lie’ and so on. However, this time it was ‘make something that will get us (me?) excited’ and we went full stupid with it,” he continued. “I hope that you were able to get a good laugh and remind yourself that this is PlatinumGames.”

It is hoped that this message is received by fans who, on the whole, didn’t think it was that funny. It is also not clear whether there is another announcement to complete the Platinum4, or if this really was it. In any event, we’ll keep you posted.

