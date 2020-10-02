Nintendo has put out a new trailer for the upcoming Switch enhanced release of Pikmin 3 Deluxe that reintroduces the titular Pikmin to those who may be new to the long-running series.

This new version of the game, that originally launched for the Wii U back in 2013, will include 2 player co-op and also feature a brand new prologue with heroes Olimar and Louie from the first two Pikmin titles. Other improvements include an enhanced lock-on targeting system, multiple difficulty modes and a new Piklopedia that includes profile entries from each character.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on the Nintendo Switch on October 30.