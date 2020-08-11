Stave Studios’ Over the Alps is on its way to Nintendo Switch, along with all of its updates, and will launch on August 25.

A picturesque adventure with an art style reminiscent of vintage postcards, the story follows a spy travelling through Switzerland, merely hours before international tensions bubble over and the Second World War begins in Europe. Written by 80 Days and Heaven’s Vault writer Jon Ingold, there are several endings dependent on player decisions, and the Switch version will come with all its existing free updates. It’s also getting the third and final narrative update, which is yet to be announced by Stave Studios. Lovely stuff.

Players will be able to play the game either in its docked or handheld mode on the portable platform, and touch screen controls are integrated into the port. Over the Alps is out now for PC and iOS, and arrives on Switch on August 25.

