Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has been revealed, and it will be the “ultimate” entry into the series.

The game is one of the most popular online RPGs in Japan, and thus, this is a major get for Microsoft. “One of the goals for PSO2: NGS is to create the ultimate PSO2,” said marketing manager Takuro Yoshihara in a post to Xbox Wire. “In which the time-tested elements are kept intact, while the game design, gameplay, and graphics engine will be completely redesigned and reborn in all aspects. We are working very hard to offer players unparalleled character customization, limitless adventure, and the best action online RPG available on the Xbox One or PC.”

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will also receive an overhaul for the Xbox Series X, and will take the “uncharted expansive world” into the next generation.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis comes to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2021. Watch the reveal trailer below.



